Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 144,740 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.41. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

