Synergy Investment Management LLC Sells 23,850 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Synergy Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after purchasing an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,592,000 after purchasing an additional 239,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,799 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.81.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

