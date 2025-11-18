Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Purchased by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 156.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 682,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

