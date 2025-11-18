iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stake Lifted by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,197,000 after buying an additional 242,762 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 25.5%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.