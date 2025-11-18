Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 204,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $207.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $212.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

