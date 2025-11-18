iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Purchased by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,908 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after buying an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,712.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,761,000 after acquiring an additional 743,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,622,000 after acquiring an additional 613,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,253,000 after acquiring an additional 586,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $335.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.17. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

