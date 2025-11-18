JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $124.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.50 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. President Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Netflix from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.44. 10,786,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,881,797. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,213,646.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,564,669.44. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,529,960 shares of company stock worth $175,427,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Netflix by 6.7% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 9.5% during the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 53.4% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.