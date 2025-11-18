WBI Investments LLC Acquires 47,769 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,769 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 124.2% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,734,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,971,000 after buying an additional 1,514,583 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,416,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,692 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,816,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.4%

Tetra Tech stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $43.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.