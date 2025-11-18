VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO Position Trimmed by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC decreased its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises 2.2% of WBI Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WBI Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFLO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,635,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,762,000 after buying an additional 3,521,070 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,501,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,550,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 188.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,780,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

