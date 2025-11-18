WBI Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Best Buy makes up 0.7% of WBI Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,353,000 after buying an additional 998,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 36.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $181,357,000 after acquiring an additional 671,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $39,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $512,986,000 after purchasing an additional 408,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,550,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,061,000 after purchasing an additional 335,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 11,451,911 shares in the company, valued at $965,510,616.41. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

