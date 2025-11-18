Westover Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 51.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Dover by 1,005.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV opened at $180.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.27.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

