Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of WBI Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WBI Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $52.96.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

