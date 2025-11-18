WBI Investments LLC Purchases 22,364 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,736,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 256,308 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,647,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 474,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,075,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneMain by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,000,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of OMF opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,683.20. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $2,083,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,464. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

