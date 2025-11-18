Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 914.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $6,980,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE OGE opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. OGE Energy Corporation has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $47.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.28%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.