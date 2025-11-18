Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 284,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 69,733 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

