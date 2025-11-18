Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 414.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

