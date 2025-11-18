PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 44,504 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 285,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

