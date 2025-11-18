MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,478 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Bank of America by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $376.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

