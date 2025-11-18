MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $341.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $360.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.29 and a 200 day moving average of $310.58.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,580 shares of company stock worth $4,064,484. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.89.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

