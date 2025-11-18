MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.7% during the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 47,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,233 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $325.64 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.59. The firm has a market cap of $593.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

