Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Trading 11.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) traded up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.68 and last traded at GBX 1.68. 8,858,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 6,007,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.51.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.85.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.13) EPS for the quarter. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 190.16% and a negative return on equity of 102.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Europa Oil & Gas will post 40.5714332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

Further Reading

