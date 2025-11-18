Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) traded down 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 311,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 672,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Down 25.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azincourt Energy
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- These 3 Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Signal Market Confidence
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Companies to Watch as Natural Gas Stocks Make a Comeback
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Seagate Stock Could Soar as AI Drives Storage Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.