Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
BGB stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.
About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Companies to Watch as Natural Gas Stocks Make a Comeback
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Seagate Stock Could Soar as AI Drives Storage Demand
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.