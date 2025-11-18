Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

BGB stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

