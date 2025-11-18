Critical Analysis: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) and Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lumentum and Directview”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.65 billion 10.43 $25.90 million $1.49 162.46 Directview N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than Directview.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lumentum and Directview, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 2 5 13 1 2.62 Directview 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lumentum presently has a consensus target price of $196.88, indicating a potential downside of 18.67%. Given Directview’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Directview is more favorable than Lumentum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Lumentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lumentum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Directview shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lumentum and Directview’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum 6.11% 4.62% 1.01% Directview N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lumentum beats Directview on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers, such as argon-ion and helium-neon lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, solar cell processing, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Directview

(Get Free Report)

DirectView Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of security systems and related services through its subsidiaries. It operates in the Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services divisions. The Security and Surveillance division offers surveillance systems, digital video recording, access control, services to businesses, organizations, and law enforcement. The Video Conferencing Services division teleconferencing products and services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.