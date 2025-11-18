Comparing MicroAlgo (MLGO) & The Competition

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MicroAlgo to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MicroAlgo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A N/A N/A MicroAlgo Competitors -419.24% -647.34% -16.81%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $75.33 million $5.37 million -0.01 MicroAlgo Competitors $1.29 billion $24.78 million -0.62

This table compares MicroAlgo and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MicroAlgo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo. MicroAlgo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

MicroAlgo has a beta of -1.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo’s peers have a beta of -15.10, suggesting that their average share price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MicroAlgo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 1 0 0 0 1.00 MicroAlgo Competitors 1099 2474 5091 285 2.51

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 29.96%. Given MicroAlgo’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MicroAlgo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

MicroAlgo peers beat MicroAlgo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also provides advertising distribution, mobile game publishing and licensing, software services, and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers, as well as intelligent chips solutions for the semiconductor sector. In addition, it engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

