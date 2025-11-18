DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

