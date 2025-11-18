DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $10.10.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
