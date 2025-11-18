Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.54.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. CarMax has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

