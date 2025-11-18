Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VAC. Mizuho lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

VAC stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.44%.Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 71,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.1% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $227,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

