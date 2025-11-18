Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $367.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $363.00 to $367.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. HSBC set a $343.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.30.

ADSK stock opened at $291.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.53. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

