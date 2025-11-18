ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank Degroof cut ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Arete Research raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,020.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $984.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $833.17. ASML has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,086.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.ASML’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

