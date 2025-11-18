NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $154.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NiCE’s FY2026 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NICE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on NiCE in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Get NiCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NICE

NiCE Stock Down 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. NiCE has a 52-week low of $120.12 and a 52-week high of $193.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.07 million. NiCE had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. NiCE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiCE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 99.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiCE during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NiCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NiCE in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in NiCE during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NiCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.