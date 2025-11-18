Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Dbs Bank increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $776.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $841.28. The company has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $785.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $713.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

