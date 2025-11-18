Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 475 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $234.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.37 and its 200 day moving average is $204.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $225.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

