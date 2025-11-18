Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $9.06 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $56.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

