Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,121 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,545,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $184.88 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $192.33. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.