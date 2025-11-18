Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.8% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $241.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.44. The firm has a market cap of $158.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.