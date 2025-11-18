Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 350 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.33.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $358.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.10). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

