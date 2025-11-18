Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $127.68.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,589.44. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 94,646 shares of company stock worth $11,311,286 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

