Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. English Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $228.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Daiwa America cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.74.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

