Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 250,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,322,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after buying an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $199.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $200.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

