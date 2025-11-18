Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 482,616 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,973,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 482,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $10,673,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $434.02 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.68. The company has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,738.72. This represents a 69.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

