Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Transdigm Group worth $10,178,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,563.88.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total transaction of $3,838,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,524. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,880. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,538 shares of company stock worth $33,570,334. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,336.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,298.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,401.78. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

