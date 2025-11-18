iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Position Increased by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average is $84.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

