United Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 210.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

