United Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $297.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.19. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $205.37 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

