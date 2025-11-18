United Advisor Group LLC Purchases 29,915 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

