Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 215,711 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,160,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,045,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 635,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,454,306,128.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,878,701 shares of company stock worth $447,354,610 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $215.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.41 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

