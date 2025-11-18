Truist Financial Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $600.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.32.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $529.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.19, a PEG ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $595,766,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after purchasing an additional 976,822 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

