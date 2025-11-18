Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 264.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

VUG opened at $479.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38. The firm has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.