Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Issues Earnings Results

Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Flughafen Wien had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Flughafen Wien Stock Performance

Shares of VIAAY opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of -0.06. Flughafen Wien has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Get Flughafen Wien alerts:

About Flughafen Wien

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.